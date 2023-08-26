Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE:PHYS) Drops -0.33%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE:PHYS) saw 0.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.93 trading at -$0.05 or -0.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.00B. That closing price of PHYS’s stock is at a discount of -7.84% from its 52-week high price of $16.10 and is indicating a premium of 16.41% from its 52-week low price of $12.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE:PHYS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.33%, in the last five days PHYS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/24/23 when the stock touched $14.93 price level, adding 0.53% to its value on the day. Sprott Physical Gold Trust’s shares saw a change of 5.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.22% in past 5-day. Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE:PHYS) showed a performance of -1.52% in past 30-days.

PHYS Dividends

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE:PHYS)’s Major holders

SMI Dynamic Allocation Fund is the top institutional holder at PHYS for having 1.54 million shares of worth $23.76 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SMI Multi-Strategy Fund, which was holding about 0.67 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.32 million.