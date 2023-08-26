Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Dropped Nearly -5.41% Over A Month.

In last trading session, Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.59 trading at $0.0 or 0.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $109.83M. That closing price of SPIR’s stock is at a discount of -171.19% from its 52-week high price of $1.60 and is indicating a premium of 40.68% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Spire Global Inc. (SPIR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.69%, in the last five days SPIR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the stock touched $0.59 price level, adding 10.39% to its value on the day. Spire Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.23% in past 5-day. Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) showed a performance of -5.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.72 million shares which calculate 2.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.76 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.55 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -577.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.78% for stock’s current value.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Spire Global Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.44% while that of industry is 8.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.30% in the current quarter and calculating 20.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $26.46 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $29.43 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $20.42 million and $22.39 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 29.60% while estimating it to be 31.50% for the next quarter.

SPIR Dividends

Spire Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)’s Major holders