Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Adds 12.41 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.63 trading at $0.05 or 8.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.64M. That closing price of SONM’s stock is at a discount of -106.35% from its 52-week high price of $1.30 and is indicating a premium of 36.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 417.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.72%, in the last five days SONM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/25/23 when the stock touched $0.63 price level, adding 1.1% to its value on the day. Sonim Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 48.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.41% in past 5-day. Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) showed a performance of -39.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3074.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3074.6% for stock’s current value.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 88.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

SONM Dividends

Sonim Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 13 and November 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.79% institutions for Sonim Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. EAM Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at SONM for having 1.02 million shares of worth $0.64 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.19 million.

On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 47518.0 shares of worth $29964.0 or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 43602.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $27495.0 in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.