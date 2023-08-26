Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) Drops -1.01 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at $0.0 or -1.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.72M. That closing price of BURU’s stock is at a discount of -3233.33% from its 52-week high price of $14.00 and from its 52-week low price of $0.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.01%, in the last five days BURU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/23/23 when the stock touched $0.42 price level, adding 17.31% to its value on the day. Nuburu Inc.’s shares saw a change of -94.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.37% in past 5-day. Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) showed a performance of -31.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.33 million shares which calculate 3.49 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BURU Dividends

Nuburu Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 100.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of -795.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.54% institutions for Nuburu Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. is the top institutional holder at BURU for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $90654.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 60499.0 shares of worth $42500.0 or 0.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24922.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $17507.0 in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.