MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Has Recovered 87.8% So Far, But Another -51.38% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $56.81 trading at $1.28 or 2.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.96B. That closing price of MLTX’s stock is at a discount of -11.6% from its 52-week high price of $63.40 and is indicating a premium of 87.8% from its 52-week low price of $6.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 716.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.22 in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.31%, in the last five days MLTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/21/23 when the stock touched $56.81 price level, adding 3.09% to its value on the day. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’s shares saw a change of 441.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.42% in past 5-day. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) showed a performance of -5.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.7 million shares which calculate 11.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $62.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $32.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $86.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -51.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 43.67% for stock’s current value.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 215.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 43.53% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 18.50% in the current quarter and calculating 12.90% increase in the next quarter.

MLTX Dividends

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.09% institutions for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics that are currently holding shares of the company. BVF Inc. is the top institutional holder at MLTX for having 21.75 million shares of worth $1.24 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 40.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, which was holding about 8.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $462.55 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.63 million shares of worth $35.93 million or 1.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $26.18 million in the company or a holder of 0.86% of company’s stock.