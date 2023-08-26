Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Has Risen By -7.99 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -6.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.80 trading at -$0.06 or -1.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $149.04M. That closing price of MNMD’s stock is at a discount of -258.68% from its 52-week high price of $13.63 and is indicating a premium of 44.21% from its 52-week low price of $2.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 573.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.67 in the current quarter.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.55%, in the last five days MNMD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the stock touched $3.80 price level, adding 9.74% to its value on the day. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s shares saw a change of 72.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.76% in past 5-day. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) showed a performance of -7.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.4 million shares which calculate 4.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1873.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -84.21% for stock’s current value.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -29.19% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -19.60% in the current quarter and calculating -250.00% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.10% during past 5 years.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.86% institutions for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. is the top institutional holder at MNMD for having 0.8 million shares of worth $2.85 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.57 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.03 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.56 million shares of worth $1.77 million or 1.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.18 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.63 million in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.