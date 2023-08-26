Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) Could Grow By 54.99% Or More

In last trading session, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.68 trading at $0.3 or 4.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $735.40M. That closing price of LWLG’s stock is at a discount of -60.93% from its 52-week high price of $10.75 and is indicating a premium of 41.92% from its 52-week low price of $3.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 890.93K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.70%, in the last five days LWLG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the stock touched $6.68 price level, adding 5.25% to its value on the day. Lightwave Logic Inc.’s shares saw a change of 54.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.18% in past 5-day. Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) showed a performance of 1.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.13 million shares which calculate 30.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.71 to the stock, which implies a fall of -146.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.71 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.71. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 59.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 59.43% for stock’s current value.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.70% during past 5 years.

LWLG Dividends

Lightwave Logic Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s Major holders