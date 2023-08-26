Is Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -168.61% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.31 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.96B. That closing price of NVEI’s stock is at a discount of -168.61% from its 52-week high price of $43.81 and is indicating a premium of 2.7% from its 52-week low price of $15.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 636.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nuvei Corporation (NVEI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.41 in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) trade information

NVEI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/21/23 when the stock touched $16.31 price level, adding 7.8% to its value on the day. Nuvei Corporation’s shares saw a change of -35.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.70% in past 5-day. Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) showed a performance of -50.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.69 million shares which calculate 7.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.82 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -267.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -34.89% for stock’s current value.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nuvei Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -6.99% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -4.70% in the current quarter and calculating -6.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 40.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $303.88 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $317.09 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $197.15 million and $220.34 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 54.10% while estimating it to be 43.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 41.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -44.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.25%.

NVEI Dividends

Nuvei Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.09% institutions for Nuvei Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at NVEI for having 7.21 million shares of worth $117.56 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 6.75 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $110.1 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.84 million shares of worth $79.02 million or 7.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.75 million shares on Apr 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $44.9 million in the company or a holder of 4.37% of company’s stock.