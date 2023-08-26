Is MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH), -182.05% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.12 trading at -$0.34 or -9.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $86.49M. That closing price of MDXH’s stock is at a discount of -182.05% from its 52-week high price of $8.80 and is indicating a premium of 20.83% from its 52-week low price of $2.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 105.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MDxHealth SA (MDXH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.21 in the current quarter.

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.83%, in the last five days MDXH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/23/23 when the stock touched $3.12 price level, adding 17.24% to its value on the day. MDxHealth SA’s shares saw a change of -52.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.11% in past 5-day. MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) showed a performance of -11.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 87320.0 shares which calculate 0.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.95 to the stock, which implies a rise of 68.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -380.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -124.36% for stock’s current value.

MDxHealth SA (MDXH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MDxHealth SA is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 50.00% while that of industry is 7.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 58.00% in the current quarter and calculating 82.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 78.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $16.95 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $11.15 million and $12.89 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 52.00% while estimating it to be 41.60% for the next quarter.

MDXH Dividends

MDxHealth SA is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.79% institutions for MDxHealth SA that are currently holding shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP is the top institutional holder at MDXH for having 3.46 million shares of worth $11.79 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MVM Partners, LLC, which was holding about 0.92 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.06 million.

On the other hand, World Funds Tr-Perkins Discovery Fund and Manager Directed Port-Hood River International Opportunities Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 35000.0 shares of worth $0.12 million or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25000.0 shares on Apr 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $90250.0 in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.