ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) At $10.53: What To Do?

In last trading session, ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.53 trading at $0.63 or 6.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $108.56M. That closing price of IZM’s stock is at a discount of -7.22% from its 52-week high price of $11.29 and is indicating a premium of 84.71% from its 52-week low price of $1.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 86300.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 93.36K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.36%, in the last five days IZM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/25/23 when the stock touched $10.53 price level, adding 18.18% to its value on the day. ICZOOM Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 218.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.80% in past 5-day. ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) showed a performance of 38.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 66470.0 shares which calculate 0.89 days to cover the short interests.

IZM Dividends

ICZOOM Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.90% institutions for ICZOOM Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at IZM for having 71000.0 shares of worth $0.33 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Chapin Davis, Inc., which was holding about 12500.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21625.0.