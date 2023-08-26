I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Currently -307.98% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.88 trading at -$0.01 or -0.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $171.79M. That closing price of IMAB’s stock is at a discount of -307.98% from its 52-week high price of $7.67 and is indicating a premium of 5.32% from its 52-week low price of $1.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 351.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For I-Mab (IMAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.53%, in the last five days IMAB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/21/23 when the stock touched $1.88 price level, adding 10.48% to its value on the day. I-Mab’s shares saw a change of -55.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.48% in past 5-day. I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) showed a performance of -32.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.52 million shares which calculate 4.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1229.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -325.53% for stock’s current value.

I-Mab (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that I-Mab is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -55.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 45.81% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -42.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.00%.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.00% institutions for I-Mab that are currently holding shares of the company. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the top institutional holder at IMAB for having 6.91 million shares of worth $20.66 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 2.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.32 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.75 million shares of worth $2.32 million or 0.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.72 million shares on Apr 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.87% of company’s stock.