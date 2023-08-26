Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Could Really Rise To $1.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.25 trading at $0.11 or 9.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $305.93M. That closing price of HYZN’s stock is at a discount of -88.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.35 and is indicating a premium of 64.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 3.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.65%, in the last five days HYZN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/25/23 when the stock touched $1.25 price level, adding 1.57% to its value on the day. Hyzon Motors Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.76% in past 5-day. Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) showed a performance of -30.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.99 million shares which calculate 5.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -25.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 20.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 20.0% for stock’s current value.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -45.50% in the current quarter and calculating -30.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -86.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $500k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 63.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.85% institutions for Hyzon Motors Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Long Focus Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at HYZN for having 13.91 million shares of worth $13.33 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, which was holding about 6.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.07 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.23 million shares of worth $1.82 million or 0.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.99 million in the company or a holder of 0.50% of company’s stock.