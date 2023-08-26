How To Know If Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Is Expensive At $2.45.

In last trading session, Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.45 trading at $0.01 or 0.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $138.50M. That closing price of RENB’s stock is at a discount of -11.84% from its 52-week high price of $2.74 and is indicating a premium of 84.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 930.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.41%, in the last five days RENB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/25/23 when the stock touched $2.45 price level, adding 11.87% to its value on the day. Renovaro Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of 137.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 46.71% in past 5-day. Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) showed a performance of 319.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.44 million shares which calculate 2.4 days to cover the short interests.

Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (RENB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -65.40% during past 5 years.

RENB Dividends

Renovaro Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 59.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.72% institutions for Renovaro Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at RENB for having 0.25 million shares of worth $0.14 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 0.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.22 million shares of worth $0.2 million or 0.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.25% of company’s stock.