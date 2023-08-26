How To Know If Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) Is Expensive At $0.77.

In last trading session, Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.77 trading at -$0.01 or -1.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $50.87M. That closing price of PLAG’s stock is at a discount of -48.05% from its 52-week high price of $1.14 and is indicating a premium of 44.16% from its 52-week low price of $0.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 207.49K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.03%, in the last five days PLAG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/25/23 when the stock touched $0.77 price level, adding 2.26% to its value on the day. Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of 24.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.86% in past 5-day. Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) showed a performance of 46.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17410.0 shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 57.90% during past 5 years.

PLAG Dividends

Planet Green Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 13 and November 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.14% institutions for Planet Green Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at PLAG for having 83000.0 shares of worth $41915.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 13319.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6726.0.