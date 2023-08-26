Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Lost -1.36% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.81 trading at $0.05 or 0.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $716.72M. That closing price of HLLY’s stock is at a discount of -38.73% from its 52-week high price of $8.06 and is indicating a premium of 67.64% from its 52-week low price of $1.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 848.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Holley Inc. (HLLY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.87%, in the last five days HLLY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the stock touched $5.81 price level, adding 5.37% to its value on the day. Holley Inc.’s shares saw a change of 174.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.36% in past 5-day. Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) showed a performance of 0.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.32 million shares which calculate 2.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -106.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -37.69% for stock’s current value.

Holley Inc. (HLLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Holley Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 170.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 228.57% while that of industry is 14.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 200.00% in the current quarter and calculating 115.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $156.18 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $162.55 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $152.77 million and $154.16 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.20% while estimating it to be 5.40% for the next quarter.

HLLY Dividends

Holley Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.87% institutions for Holley Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the top institutional holder at HLLY for having 14.34 million shares of worth $58.65 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, which was holding about 4.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.88 million.

On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 10.61 million shares of worth $29.07 million or 8.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.5 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $22.5 million in the company or a holder of 4.65% of company’s stock.