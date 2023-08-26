Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Reduces -7.40% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.01 trading at -$0.11 or -1.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.27B. That closing price of HSAI’s stock is at a discount of -236.85% from its 52-week high price of $30.35 and is indicating a premium of 18.42% from its 52-week low price of $7.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 329.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hesai Group (HSAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.21%, in the last five days HSAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/21/23 when the stock touched $9.01 price level, adding 12.78% to its value on the day. Hesai Group’s shares saw a change of -57.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.40% in past 5-day. Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) showed a performance of -26.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.83 million shares which calculate 2.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $140.66 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $90.39 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $218.58. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2325.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -903.22% for stock’s current value.

Hesai Group (HSAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hesai Group is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -8.00% while that of industry is 14.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 45.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $58.44 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $86.62 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

HSAI Dividends

Hesai Group is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)’s Major holders