Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Declines -12.10% In 2023; Is It Attractive Enough At $2.95?

In last trading session, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.95 trading at $0.09 or 3.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $489.38M. That closing price of SUPV’s stock is at a discount of -21.02% from its 52-week high price of $3.57 and is indicating a premium of 47.8% from its 52-week low price of $1.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 568.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 4.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Superior Industries Internation in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.15%, in the last five days SUPV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/25/23 when the stock touched $2.95 price level, adding 1.01% to its value on the day. Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s shares saw a change of 36.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.27% in past 5-day. Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) showed a performance of -4.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.97 million shares which calculate 1.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.46 to the stock, which implies a fall of -102.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.02 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.90. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 35.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 65.42% for stock’s current value.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Grupo Supervielle S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 6.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 100.00% while that of industry is 4.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.50% during past 5 years.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.13% institutions for Grupo Supervielle S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Long Focus Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SUPV for having 1.47 million shares of worth $4.57 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., which was holding about 0.38 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.17 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.26 million shares of worth $0.83 million or 0.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.11 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.26 million in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.