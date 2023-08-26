Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Ripped 82.78% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.54 trading at $0.68 or 4.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.12B. That closing price of GGAL’s stock is at a discount of -9.92% from its 52-week high price of $18.18 and is indicating a premium of 60.64% from its 52-week low price of $6.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 892.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.18 in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.29%, in the last five days GGAL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/24/23 when the stock touched $16.54 price level, adding 1.55% to its value on the day. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s shares saw a change of 82.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.98% in past 5-day. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) showed a performance of 1.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.88 million shares which calculate 2.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.05 to the stock, which implies a fall of -82.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.57 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 15.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 60.28% for stock’s current value.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 560.60% in the current quarter and calculating 2,310.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -62.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.50% during past 5 years.

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.05% institutions for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. INCA Investments, LLC is the top institutional holder at GGAL for having 2.65 million shares of worth $45.5 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, which was holding about 1.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.21 million.

On the other hand, Driehaus Emerging Markets Growth Fund and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.41 million shares of worth $7.13 million or 0.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.36 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.30% of company’s stock.