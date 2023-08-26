Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) At $0.42: What To Do?

In last trading session, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at $0.01 or 1.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.33M. That closing price of FRGT’s stock is at a discount of -4638.1% from its 52-week high price of $19.90 and is indicating a premium of 4.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 923.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.46%, in the last five days FRGT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the stock touched $0.42 price level, adding 28.02% to its value on the day. Freight Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -81.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.96% in past 5-day. Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) showed a performance of -47.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39000.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2042.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2042.86% for stock’s current value.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $26.4 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.10% during past 5 years.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between June 08 and June 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.82% institutions for Freight Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at FRGT for having 58187.0 shares of worth $40026.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.