Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Projected To Grow By 20.76% Or More

In last trading session, Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $95.91 trading at $2.94 or 3.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.57B. That closing price of FRHC’s stock is at a discount of -3.74% from its 52-week high price of $99.50 and is indicating a premium of 50.33% from its 52-week low price of $47.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 234.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Sell. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.16%, in the last five days FRHC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/21/23 when the stock touched $95.91 price level, adding 3.61% to its value on the day. Freedom Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of 64.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.64% in past 5-day. Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) showed a performance of 21.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.54 million shares which calculate 2.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $76.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -26.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $76.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $76.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 20.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 20.76% for stock’s current value.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -18.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $650.4 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 41.00% during past 5 years.

FRHC Dividends

Freedom Holding Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 71.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.64% institutions for Freedom Holding Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at FRHC for having 0.16 million shares of worth $12.55 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 92920.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.51 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Financial Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 34184.0 shares of worth $2.82 million or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 35630.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.94 million in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.