Does Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Look Expensive At $12.15? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.15 trading at $0.1 or 0.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.02B. That closing price of COGT’s stock is at a discount of -48.72% from its 52-week high price of $18.07 and is indicating a premium of 20.58% from its 52-week low price of $9.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 736.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.83%, in the last five days COGT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/23/23 when the stock touched $12.15 price level, adding 2.1% to its value on the day. Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.02% in past 5-day. Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) showed a performance of -0.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.38 million shares which calculate 8.08 days to cover the short interests.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cogent Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.30% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2.00% in the current quarter and calculating 12.50% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.10% during past 5 years.

COGT Dividends

Cogent Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 13 and November 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 112.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 112.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 112.11% institutions for Cogent Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at COGT for having 6.42 million shares of worth $75.97 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tcg Crossover Management, Llc, which was holding about 5.63 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $66.67 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.59 million shares of worth $27.94 million or 3.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.03 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $21.86 million in the company or a holder of 2.37% of company’s stock.