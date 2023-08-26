Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Adds 2.00% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.11 trading at -$0.38 or -6.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $74.76M. That closing price of DCTH’s stock is at a discount of -56.36% from its 52-week high price of $7.99 and is indicating a premium of 54.21% from its 52-week low price of $2.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.52 in the current quarter.

Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.92%, in the last five days DCTH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/23/23 when the stock touched $5.11 price level, adding 13.1% to its value on the day. Delcath Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of 41.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.00% in past 5-day. Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) showed a performance of 15.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.72 million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 71.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -330.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -154.4% for stock’s current value.

Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Delcath Systems Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 48.06% while that of industry is 10.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 43.50% in the current quarter and calculating 63.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 44.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $680k for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $800k and $810k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -15.00% while estimating it to be 165.40% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -14.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

DCTH Dividends

Delcath Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.46% institutions for Delcath Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at DCTH for having 60926.0 shares of worth $0.36 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 83.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 38443.0 shares of worth $0.31 million or 52.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18073.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.11 million in the company or a holder of 24.83% of company’s stock.