Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Could Actually Go To $54.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.02 trading at $0.1 or 0.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.21B. That closing price of DAWN’s stock is at a discount of -90.58% from its 52-week high price of $26.72 and is indicating a premium of 22.68% from its 52-week low price of $10.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.6 in the current quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.72%, in the last five days DAWN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/25/23 when the stock touched $14.02 price level, adding 1.96% to its value on the day. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -34.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.72% in past 5-day. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) showed a performance of 13.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.07 million shares which calculate 18.88 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.78 to the stock, which implies a rise of 63.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $54.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -285.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 35.81% for stock’s current value.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.90% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -13.20% in the current quarter and calculating -12.50% decrease in the next quarter.

DAWN Dividends

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.75% institutions for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at DAWN for having 7.81 million shares of worth $109.49 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 7.61 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $106.67 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.49 million shares of worth $34.87 million or 2.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.48 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $20.77 million in the company or a holder of 1.70% of company’s stock.