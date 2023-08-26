Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Shares Are Down -16.16 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.37 trading at -$0.08 or -16.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.53M. That closing price of CYCC’s stock is at a discount of -378.38% from its 52-week high price of $1.77 and is indicating a discount of -10.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 76.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.36 in the current quarter.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.89%, in the last five days CYCC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the stock touched $0.37 price level, adding 32.73% to its value on the day. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -43.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.16% in past 5-day. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) showed a performance of -42.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.41 million shares which calculate 3.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3683.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2062.16% for stock’s current value.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -59.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.00% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.30% in the current quarter and calculating 38.30% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.30% during past 5 years.

CYCC Dividends

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.04% institutions for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at CYCC for having 0.66 million shares of worth $0.25 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, which was holding about 0.36 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 86949.0 shares of worth $32518.0 or 0.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 64068.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $23961.0 in the company or a holder of 0.51% of company’s stock.