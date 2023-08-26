Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) At $5.44: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.44 trading at $0.37 or 7.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.27B. That closing price of BBAR’s stock is at a discount of -16.54% from its 52-week high price of $6.34 and is indicating a premium of 54.41% from its 52-week low price of $2.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 693.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.30%, in the last five days BBAR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/25/23 when the stock touched $5.44 price level, adding 0.37% to its value on the day. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s shares saw a change of 45.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.95% in past 5-day. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) showed a performance of 1.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.2 million shares which calculate 1.84 days to cover the short interests.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $205.53 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $222.99 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $1.07 billion and $422.56 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -80.80% while estimating it to be -47.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 65.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 31.93%.

BBAR Dividends

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.00% institutions for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management Llc is the top institutional holder at BBAR for having 1.1 million shares of worth $6.01 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, which was holding about 0.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.18 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.34 million shares of worth $1.86 million or 0.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.24 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.29 million in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.