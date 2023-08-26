Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) Is Currently -19.07% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -2.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.16 trading at $1.08 or 8.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $856.11M. That closing price of AMAM’s stock is at a discount of -19.07% from its 52-week high price of $16.86 and is indicating a premium of 97.32% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 323.39K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.26%, in the last five days AMAM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the stock touched $14.16 price level, adding 2.68% to its value on the day. Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of 523.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.96% in past 5-day. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) showed a performance of -5.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.82 million shares which calculate 2.89 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -111.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 57.63% for stock’s current value.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 181.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -327.59% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -14.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.70%.

AMAM Dividends

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.67% institutions for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Darwin Global Management, Ltd. is the top institutional holder at AMAM for having 16.69 million shares of worth $274.69 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 43.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, which was holding about 9.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 24.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $158.28 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.36 million shares of worth $22.41 million or 3.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.84 million in the company or a holder of 0.92% of company’s stock.