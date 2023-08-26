Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) At $2.92: So What?

In last trading session, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.92 trading at -$0.04 or -1.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $270.63M. That closing price of ALLK’s stock is at a discount of -198.97% from its 52-week high price of $8.73 and is indicating a premium of 7.88% from its 52-week low price of $2.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 991.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Allakos Inc. (ALLK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.45 in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.35%, in the last five days ALLK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/21/23 when the stock touched $2.92 price level, adding 5.19% to its value on the day. Allakos Inc.’s shares saw a change of -65.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.81% in past 5-day. Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) showed a performance of -37.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.51 million shares which calculate 10.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -653.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.38% for stock’s current value.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Allakos Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -49.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 64.43% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.10% in the current quarter and calculating 12.00% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -54.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.70%.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.56% institutions for Allakos Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. BVF Inc. is the top institutional holder at ALLK for having 8.65 million shares of worth $25.27 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 6.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.95 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.02 million shares of worth $8.82 million or 3.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.81 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.3 million in the company or a holder of 2.09% of company’s stock.