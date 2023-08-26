After A -87.43% Fall This Year Is ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.09 trading at $0.23 or 4.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $128.47M. That closing price of WISH’s stock is at a discount of -719.25% from its 52-week high price of $41.70 and is indicating a premium of 5.3% from its 52-week low price of $4.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 945.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ContextLogic Inc. (WISH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $ContextLogic Inc. in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.73%, in the last five days WISH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/21/23 when the stock touched $5.09 price level, adding 3.23% to its value on the day. ContextLogic Inc.’s shares saw a change of -65.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.05% in past 5-day. ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) showed a performance of -37.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.52 million shares which calculate 2.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -37.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.77% for stock’s current value.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ContextLogic Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -66.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.74% while that of industry is 20.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.30% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.40%.

WISH Dividends

ContextLogic Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.91% institutions for ContextLogic Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at WISH for having 1.53 million shares of worth $10.07 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 1.07 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.03 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.62 million shares of worth $8.28 million or 2.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.53 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.49 million in the company or a holder of 2.23% of company’s stock.