With 21.63% Distance From Low, Is GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Still Renewed For Growth?

In recent trading session, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $67.63 trading at -$0.8 or -1.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $30.77B. That most recent trading price of GEHC’s stock is at a discount of -29.87% from its 52-week high price of $87.83 and is indicating a premium of 21.63% from its 52-week low price of $53.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Encompass Health Corporation in the current quarter.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.17%, in the last five days GEHC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/24/23 when the stock touched $67.63 price level, adding 3.09% to its value on the day. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 15.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.07% in past 5-day. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) showed a performance of -12.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.83 million shares which calculate 2.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $89.90 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.77% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $78.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $99.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -46.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.33% for stock’s current value.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -17.93% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

GEHC Dividends

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.41% institutions for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. General Electric Company is the top institutional holder at GEHC for having 61.58 million shares of worth $5.0 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 49.57 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.03 billion.

On the other hand, Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 16.19 million shares of worth $1.32 billion or 3.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.6 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $942.6 million in the company or a holder of 2.55% of company’s stock.