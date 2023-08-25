SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Is -2.33% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$3.38?

In recent trading session, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $158.55 trading at $1.61 or 1.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.99B. That most recent trading price of SEDG’s stock is at a discount of -118.1% from its 52-week high price of $345.80 and is indicating a premium of 1.14% from its 52-week low price of $156.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.03%, in the last five days SEDG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/23/23 when the stock touched $158.55 price level, adding 6.45% to its value on the day. SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -44.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.33% in past 5-day. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) showed a performance of -34.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.01 million shares which calculate 1.97 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -46.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.33% while that of industry is 25.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating -29.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $907.24 million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $946.71 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $822.37 million and $890.7 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.30% while estimating it to be 6.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -46.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 36.65%.

SEDG Dividends

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.91% institutions for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SEDG for having 5.86 million shares of worth $1.58 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 2.44 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $655.69 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.3 million shares of worth $396.42 million or 2.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.17 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $315.98 million in the company or a holder of 2.08% of company’s stock.