In recent trading session, SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) saw 7.43 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.16 trading at $0.0 or 2.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.21M. That most recent trading price of SPRC’s stock is at a discount of -893.75% from its 52-week high price of $1.59 and from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 615.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.22%, in the last five days SPRC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the stock touched $0.16 price level, adding 11.85% to its value on the day. SciSparc Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -78.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.65% in past 5-day. SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) showed a performance of -68.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 79300.0 shares which calculate 1.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.2% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -12400.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12400.0% for stock’s current value.

SPRC Dividends

SciSparc Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.46% institutions for SciSparc Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company.