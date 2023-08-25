Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Is Currently -79.55% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) saw 9.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.55 trading at $0.13 or 0.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.58B. That closing price of RBLX’s stock is at a discount of -79.55% from its 52-week high price of $47.67 and is indicating a premium of 4.63% from its 52-week low price of $25.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.49%, in the last five days RBLX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/18/23 when the stock touched $26.55 price level, adding 6.12% to its value on the day. Roblox Corporation’s shares saw a change of -6.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.67% in past 5-day. Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) showed a performance of -33.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.6 million shares which calculate 1.75 days to cover the short interests.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Roblox Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -28.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -23.23% while that of industry is 4.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -2.00% in the current quarter and calculating -4.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $831.18 million for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.07 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $701.72 million and $899.43 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.40% while estimating it to be 18.40% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -85.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.63%.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.85% institutions for Roblox Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at RBLX for having 70.89 million shares of worth $2.86 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 36.09 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.45 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 11.13 million shares of worth $500.41 million or 1.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.4 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $377.85 million in the company or a holder of 1.48% of company’s stock.