Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Achieved Almost -9.95% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In recent trading session, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) saw 1.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $60.38 trading at -$0.41 or -0.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $100.55B. That most recent trading price of RIO’s stock is at a discount of -33.34% from its 52-week high price of $80.51 and is indicating a premium of 15.67% from its 52-week low price of $50.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rio Tinto Group (RIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.67%, in the last five days RIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/23/23 when the stock touched $60.38 price level, adding 2.12% to its value on the day. Rio Tinto Group’s shares saw a change of -15.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.77% in past 5-day. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) showed a performance of -9.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.63 million shares which calculate 2.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $80.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.62% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $73.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $92.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -52.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.73% for stock’s current value.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rio Tinto Group is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -13.37% while that of industry is 8.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.30% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -41.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.30%.

RIO Dividends

Rio Tinto Group is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.04% institutions for Rio Tinto Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at RIO for having 16.44 million shares of worth $1.05 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 14.89 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $950.76 million.

On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.61 million shares of worth $549.6 million or 0.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $389.35 million in the company or a holder of 0.49% of company’s stock.