Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Is Currently -1192.86% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at -$0.02 or -9.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.55M. That closing price of RCRT’s stock is at a discount of -1192.86% from its 52-week high price of $1.81 and from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.93%, in the last five days RCRT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/18/23 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 28.57% to its value on the day. Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -66.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -44.59% in past 5-day. Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) showed a performance of -30.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 1.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1328.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1328.57% for stock’s current value.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 63.20% in the current quarter and calculating 72.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -42.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.77 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.06 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $6.97 million and $4.42 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -45.90% while estimating it to be -8.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 48.80% during past 5 years.

RCRT Dividends

Recruiter.com Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.33% institutions for Recruiter.com Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at RCRT for having 66208.0 shares of worth $16134.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which was holding about 38033.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9268.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 57553.0 shares of worth $12880.0 or 1.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7704.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1724.0 in the company or a holder of 0.20% of company’s stock.