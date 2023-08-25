PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Adds 3.60% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) saw 12.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $60.71 trading at -$1.05 or -1.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $65.74B. That closing price of PYPL’s stock is at a discount of -63.56% from its 52-week high price of $99.30 and is indicating a premium of 5.63% from its 52-week low price of $57.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 45 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 27 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.23 in the current quarter.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.70%, in the last five days PYPL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/23/23 when the stock touched $60.71 price level, adding 2.66% to its value on the day. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.60% in past 5-day. PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) showed a performance of -17.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.91 million shares which calculate 1.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $86.31 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $55.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $126.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -107.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.41% for stock’s current value.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PayPal Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.85% while that of industry is 22.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 13.90% in the current quarter and calculating 12.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

29 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.39 billion for the same. And 29 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.98 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $6.85 billion and $7.38 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.90% while estimating it to be 8.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -40.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.38%.

PYPL Dividends

PayPal Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.81% institutions for PayPal Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at PYPL for having 92.34 million shares of worth $6.16 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 75.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.01 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 34.96 million shares of worth $2.65 billion or 3.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.4 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.0 billion in the company or a holder of 2.40% of company’s stock.