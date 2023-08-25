P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Could Experience -73.93% Growth

In recent trading session, P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.34 trading at -$0.06 or -4.63% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $418.95M. That most recent trading price of PIII’s stock is at a discount of -426.12% from its 52-week high price of $7.05 and is indicating a premium of 47.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 471.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.63%, in the last five days PIII remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the stock touched $1.34 price level, adding 20.2% to its value on the day. P3 Health Partners Inc.’s shares saw a change of -27.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.28% in past 5-day. P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) showed a performance of -35.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.17 million shares which calculate 12.06 days to cover the short interests.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that P3 Health Partners Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -120.69% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 48.10% in the current quarter and calculating 93.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $289.52 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $309.84 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $248.26 million and $258.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.60% while estimating it to be 20.00% for the next quarter.

PIII Dividends

P3 Health Partners Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.71% institutions for P3 Health Partners Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at PIII for having 6.89 million shares of worth $20.59 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 5.47 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.37 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Columbia Acorn Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.71 million shares of worth $14.09 million or 4.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.5 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.65 million in the company or a holder of 2.19% of company’s stock.