Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Is Down -3.97% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) saw 2.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.24 trading at $0.03 or 16.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $44.48M. That closing price of UTRS’s stock is at a discount of -691.67% from its 52-week high price of $1.90 and is indicating a premium of 37.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.24%, in the last five days UTRS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/24/23 when the stock touched $0.24 price level, adding 5.51% to its value on the day. Minerva Surgical Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.01% in past 5-day. Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) showed a performance of -3.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 0.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 76.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -316.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -316.67% for stock’s current value.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Minerva Surgical Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 81.36% while that of industry is 16.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 87.50% in the current quarter and calculating 80.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.21 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.48 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $12.6 million and $13.8 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.80% while estimating it to be 4.90% for the next quarter.

UTRS Dividends

Minerva Surgical Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.57% institutions for Minerva Surgical Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at UTRS for having 34.44 million shares of worth $8.82 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 19.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Versant Venture Management, LLC, which was holding about 1.67 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.43 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 19180.0 shares of worth $4210.0 or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9131.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1801.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.