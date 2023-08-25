How To Know If Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Is Expensive At $3.66.

In last trading session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) saw 20.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.66 trading at -$0.04 or -1.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.31B. That closing price of GRAB’s stock is at a discount of -10.11% from its 52-week high price of $4.03 and is indicating a premium of 40.16% from its 52-week low price of $2.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 21 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.08%, in the last five days GRAB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/24/23 when the stock touched $3.66 price level, adding 2.92% to its value on the day. Grab Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 13.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.27% in past 5-day. Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) showed a performance of 0.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 101.83 million shares which calculate 5.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.59 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -91.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.93% for stock’s current value.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Grab Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 63.64% while that of industry is 19.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 60.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 60.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $581.46 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $626.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $382 million and $502 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 52.20% while estimating it to be 24.70% for the next quarter.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.57% institutions for Grab Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at GRAB for having 709.27 million shares of worth $2.43 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 18.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 288.42 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $989.28 million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 82.57 million shares of worth $283.22 million or 2.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 58.92 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $202.09 million in the company or a holder of 1.58% of company’s stock.