HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Adds 0.16% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In recent trading session, HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $62.95 trading at -$0.1 or -0.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $145.02B. That most recent trading price of HDB’s stock is at a discount of -14.0% from its 52-week high price of $71.76 and is indicating a premium of 12.28% from its 52-week low price of $55.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HDFC Bank Limited (HDB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 43 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 38 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.69 in the current quarter.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.16%, in the last five days HDB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/23/23 when the stock touched $62.95 price level, adding 1.46% to its value on the day. HDFC Bank Limited’s shares saw a change of -7.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.16% in past 5-day. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) showed a performance of -7.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.19 million shares which calculate 1.19 days to cover the short interests.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HDFC Bank Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.14% while that of industry is 4.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 4.50% in the current quarter and calculating 5.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.53% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.40%.

HDB Dividends

HDFC Bank Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.70% institutions for HDFC Bank Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the top institutional holder at HDB for having 29.63 million shares of worth $1.86 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 14.16 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $889.45 million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.01 million shares of worth $252.02 million or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.04 million shares on Apr 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $190.83 million in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.