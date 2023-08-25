H World Group Limited Shares Rise 39.2% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In recent trading session, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.10 trading at -$2.39 or -5.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.55B. That most recent trading price of HTHT’s stock is at a discount of -33.47% from its 52-week high price of $53.52 and is indicating a premium of 39.2% from its 52-week low price of $24.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.64%, in the last five days HTHT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/24/23 when the stock touched $40.10 price level, adding 11.89% to its value on the day. H World Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -5.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.71% in past 5-day. H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) showed a performance of -8.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.85 million shares which calculate 8.52 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

H World Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that H World Group Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 272.94% while that of industry is 14.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 194.60% in the current quarter and calculating 305.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 46.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $738.66 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $770.09 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $469.92 million and $602.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 57.20% while estimating it to be 27.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -292.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.05%.

HTHT Dividends

H World Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.05% institutions for H World Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at HTHT for having 27.82 million shares of worth $1.08 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Schroder Investment Management Group, which was holding about 14.58 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $565.56 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 24.53 million shares of worth $1.15 billion or 7.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.94 million shares on Apr 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $137.95 million in the company or a holder of 0.90% of company’s stock.