Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Could Really Rise To $16.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) saw 1.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.56 trading at -$0.15 or -5.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $252.31M. That closing price of FATE’s stock is at a discount of -1133.59% from its 52-week high price of $31.58 and is indicating a discount of -1.56% from its 52-week low price of $2.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.54%, in the last five days FATE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/18/23 when the stock touched $2.56 price level, adding 11.11% to its value on the day. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -74.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.91% in past 5-day. Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) showed a performance of -40.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.63 million shares which calculate 17.53 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.19 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -525.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -56.25% for stock’s current value.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fate Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -58.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.36% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.20% during past 5 years.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 116.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 118.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 116.30% institutions for Fate Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Redmile Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at FATE for having 13.12 million shares of worth $62.47 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 11.98 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57.02 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.17 million shares of worth $38.87 million or 8.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.56 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $14.61 million in the company or a holder of 2.60% of company’s stock.