Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Jumps 44.05% In 2023; Is It Affordable At $8.11?

In recent trading session, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) saw 1.26 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.11 trading at -$0.04 or -0.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.05B. That most recent trading price of BVN’s stock is at a discount of -7.64% from its 52-week high price of $8.73 and is indicating a premium of 37.24% from its 52-week low price of $5.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.49%, in the last five days BVN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/25/23 when the stock touched $8.11 price level, adding 1.1% to its value on the day. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s shares saw a change of 8.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.78% in past 5-day. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) showed a performance of 8.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.2 million shares which calculate 3.96 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.33% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 123.60% in the current quarter and calculating -99.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $185.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $172 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.43%.

BVN Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.17% institutions for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at BVN for having 25.22 million shares of worth $185.34 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 14.86 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $109.23 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 13.36 million shares of worth $98.22 million or 4.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.22 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $60.41 million in the company or a holder of 2.99% of company’s stock.