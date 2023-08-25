Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN), 52.73% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) saw 1.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.20 trading at $0.2 or 10.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.95M. That closing price of CHSN’s stock is at a discount of -81.82% from its 52-week high price of $4.00 and is indicating a premium of 52.73% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 72.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.13%, in the last five days CHSN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/24/23 when the stock touched $2.20 price level, adding 11.29% to its value on the day. Chanson International Holding’s shares saw a change of -10.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.92% in past 5-day. Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) showed a performance of 20.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 82170.0 shares which calculate 1.2 days to cover the short interests.

CHSN Dividends

Chanson International Holding is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.58% institutions for Chanson International Holding that are currently holding shares of the company.