Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Down -10.99% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) saw 21.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.71 trading at -$0.54 or -3.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.94B. That closing price of CCL’s stock is at a discount of -24.44% from its 52-week high price of $19.55 and is indicating a premium of 61.11% from its 52-week low price of $6.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 23.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 40.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.76 in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.32%, in the last five days CCL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/23/23 when the stock touched $15.71 price level, adding 4.15% to its value on the day. Carnival Corporation & plc’s shares saw a change of 94.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.57% in past 5-day. Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) showed a performance of -10.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 105.06 million shares which calculate 2.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.61% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -59.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 55.44% for stock’s current value.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Carnival Corporation & plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 44.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 97.00% while that of industry is 13.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 231.00% in the current quarter and calculating 89.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 74.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.67 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.23 billion in the next quarter that will end on Nov 2023. Company posted $4.9 billion and $3.84 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 36.20% while estimating it to be 36.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.00% during past 5 years.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.99% institutions for Carnival Corporation & plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at CCL for having 113.24 million shares of worth $2.13 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 62.84 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.18 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 31.15 million shares of worth $316.21 million or 2.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.38 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $237.32 million in the company or a holder of 2.09% of company’s stock.