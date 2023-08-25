B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) Has Recovered 8.77% So Far, But Another -133.77% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In recent trading session, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.08 trading at -$0.03 or -0.96% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.99B. That most recent trading price of BTG’s stock is at a discount of -42.86% from its 52-week high price of $4.40 and is indicating a premium of 8.77% from its 52-week low price of $2.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For B2Gold Corp. (BTG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.96%, in the last five days BTG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/24/23 when the stock touched $3.08 price level, adding 2.53% to its value on the day. B2Gold Corp.’s shares saw a change of -13.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.33% in past 5-day. B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) showed a performance of -11.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.85 million shares which calculate 1.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.52 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.2% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -133.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -37.99% for stock’s current value.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that B2Gold Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 40.00% while that of industry is 18.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 133.30% in the current quarter and calculating -36.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $482 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.89% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

BTG Dividends

B2Gold Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 30 and November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.12% institutions for B2Gold Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at BTG for having 143.09 million shares of worth $437.13 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 103.74 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $316.92 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 68.58 million shares of worth $209.51 million or 5.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 53.29 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $162.79 million in the company or a holder of 4.11% of company’s stock.