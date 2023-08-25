American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) 40.58% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.92 trading at $0.07 or 0.44% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.09B. That most recent trading price of AEO’s stock is at a discount of -7.35% from its 52-week high price of $17.09 and is indicating a premium of 40.58% from its 52-week low price of $9.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.15 in the current quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.44%, in the last five days AEO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/24/23 when the stock touched $15.92 price level, adding 2.45% to its value on the day. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s shares saw a change of 14.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.25% in past 5-day. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) showed a performance of 16.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.99 million shares which calculate 4.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.38 to the stock, which implies a fall of -10.71% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -19.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 34.05% for stock’s current value.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.25% while that of industry is -9.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 275.00% in the current quarter and calculating -7.10% decrease in the next quarter.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.19 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.23 billion in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -70.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.37%.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.11% institutions for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AEO for having 29.72 million shares of worth $350.71 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 15.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 27.88 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $329.0 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 12.91 million shares of worth $152.28 million or 6.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.76 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $119.59 million in the company or a holder of 5.96% of company’s stock.