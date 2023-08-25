Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Drops -1.33% In 2023; Is It Affordable At $131.84?

In last trading session, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw 43.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $131.84 trading at -$3.68 or -2.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1368.05B. That closing price of AMZN’s stock is at a discount of -8.94% from its 52-week high price of $143.63 and is indicating a premium of 38.24% from its 52-week low price of $81.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 43.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 57.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.72%, in the last five days AMZN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/24/23 when the stock touched $131.84 price level, adding 3.6% to its value on the day. Amazon.com Inc.’s shares saw a change of 56.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.60% in past 5-day. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) showed a performance of 2.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 70.67 million shares which calculate 1.33 days to cover the short interests.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amazon.com Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 37.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 214.08% while that of industry is 19.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.00% during past 5 years.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.53% institutions for Amazon.com Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at AMZN for having 725.91 million shares of worth $94.63 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 610.88 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $79.63 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 269.63 million shares of worth $27.85 billion or 2.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 208.02 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $21.49 billion in the company or a holder of 2.02% of company’s stock.