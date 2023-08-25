Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS): -27.98% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In recent trading session, Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) saw 1.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.34 trading at -$1.22 or -4.41% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.30B. That most recent trading price of ALKS’s stock is at a discount of -27.98% from its 52-week high price of $33.71 and is indicating a premium of 17.43% from its 52-week low price of $21.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.41%, in the last five days ALKS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the stock touched $26.34 price level, adding 11.88% to its value on the day. Alkermes plc’s shares saw a change of 0.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.02% in past 5-day. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) showed a performance of -13.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.11 million shares which calculate 4.08 days to cover the short interests.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alkermes plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 382.35% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2,100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 257.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 47.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $363.87 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $374.12 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $271.4 million and $216.12 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 34.10% while estimating it to be 73.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -223.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.80%.

ALKS Dividends

Alkermes plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 30 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.49% institutions for Alkermes plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at ALKS for having 18.59 million shares of worth $582.01 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 16.89 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $528.64 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.09 million shares of worth $143.6 million or 3.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.62 million shares on Apr 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $131.9 million in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.