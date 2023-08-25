12-Month Price Target For Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Now Sits At $31.00

In recent trading session, Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.99 trading at -$0.02 or -0.11% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.58B. That most recent trading price of ESTE’s stock is at a discount of -5.0% from its 52-week high price of $19.94 and is indicating a premium of 43.92% from its 52-week low price of $10.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.69 in the current quarter.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.11%, in the last five days ESTE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the stock touched $18.99 price level, adding 4.76% to its value on the day. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 33.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.01% in past 5-day. Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) showed a performance of 20.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.08 million shares which calculate 10.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.89 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.7% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -63.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.21% for stock’s current value.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Earthstone Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 36.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -26.73% while that of industry is -28.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -46.90% in the current quarter and calculating -16.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $438.44 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $522.23 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $442.8 million and $494.96 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -1.00% while estimating it to be 5.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 92.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 579.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.00%.

ESTE Dividends

Earthstone Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 31 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.07% institutions for Earthstone Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ESTE for having 19.82 million shares of worth $375.59 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 18.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Warburg Pincus LLC, which was holding about 12.87 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $243.85 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.39 million shares of worth $45.33 million or 2.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.94 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $36.84 million in the company or a holder of 1.83% of company’s stock.