With 68.07% From The Low, Is Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) saw 3.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.66 trading at $0.46 or 38.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $73.36M. That closing price of MFH’s stock is at a discount of -80.12% from its 52-week high price of $2.99 and is indicating a premium of 68.07% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 24.69K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 38.33%, in the last five days MFH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/23/23 when the stock touched $1.66 price level, adding 15.74% to its value on the day. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s shares saw a change of 33.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.42% in past 5-day. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) showed a performance of -26.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 87050.0 shares which calculate 9.3 days to cover the short interests.

MFH Dividends

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 68.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.07% institutions for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at MFH for having 15350.0 shares of worth $35458.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Rhumbline Advisers, which was holding about 16199.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37419.0.